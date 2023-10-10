Euro 2028: Uefa confirms UK and Republic of Eire as event hosts

Former Wales captain Gareth Bale was present at the announcement in Nyon along with representatives from each of the host nations

The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will host the 2028 European Championship, Uefa has confirmed.

The joint bid ran unopposed after Turkey withdrew to focus on a bid with Italy for Euro 2032, which was also confirmed at a meeting in Switzerland.

Both bids ran unopposed but still needed official approval from Uefa.

The UK and Ireland focused on Euro 2028, with Uefa’s approval, after they ended a plan to be Europe’s preferred candidate for the 2030 World Cup.

It is understood that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the opening match of the 2028 tournament with the final at London’s Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales have never hosted a major football tournament.

Matches at Euro 2028 are set to be held at 10 different grounds, including Glasgow’s Hampden Park and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Belfast’s Casement Park and Everton’s…