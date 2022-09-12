Europa League: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven postponed as a consequence of ‘extreme limitations on police sources’

Arsenal’s Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven has been postponed because of “severe limitations on police resources” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The match was due to take place at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Uefa said a new date for the match would be communicated in due course.

However, BBC Sport understands Chelsea’s Champions League group stage match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned.

European football governing body Uefa is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met at Stamford Bridge.

Around 3,000 PSV fans were expected at the match.

A Uefa statement announcing the postponement, said: “This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

EFL fixtures to restart

On Monday, it was announced that English Football League fixtures will return from Tuesday after football paused as a mark of respect…