Europe braces for a possible gasoline disaster as historic heatwave boosts demand

On Thursday, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — a crucial artery linking Russia’s gas to the bloc — is due to reopen after 10 days of routine maintenance work. But concern is building that Russia will keep the taps turned off in retaliation for sanctions the European Union has imposed since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Robert Habeck, Germany’s economy minister, said earlier this month that the country must “prepare for the worst.”

“Anything can happen. It could be that the gas flows again, even more than before. It could be that nothing will come at all,” Habeck said in a radio interview.

The pipeline delivers 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe, or about 40% of its total pipeline imports from Russia.

A full break with Moscow’s gas is not out of the question. The country has already cut its gas exports to several European countries. Last month, Germany, the region’s biggest economy, declared a “gas crisis” after Gazprom, Russia’s state gas company, slashed…