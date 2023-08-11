Europe Home Care & Assisted Living Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Empowering … – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Europe Home Care & Assisted Living Market, By Service Type, By Service Provider, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Europe’s home care & assisted living market is poised for impressive growth in the forecast period from 2024 to 2028

The increasing prevalence of various chronic conditions such as neurological disorders, cancer, and diabetes is expected to drive the demand for home care & assisted living services in Europe.

The aim of home care & assisted living is to enable individuals to remain in their homes while receiving proper care and assistance in their daily lives. This may include healthcare services and life assistance, encompassing wound care, medical treatment, pain management, therapy, and medication reminders, among other provisions.

Additionally, factors such as an increase in life expectancy, growing awareness about home care and assisted living services, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and greater awareness of geriatric care devices are all contributing to the market’s growth in the region.

Rising Incidence of Neurological Disorders

Growing incidences of neurological disorders such as paralysis, dementia, post-traumatic disorders, and others among the masses in the region are bolstering the growth of the market. The incidence of dementia rises rapidly with age.

The rising number of people suffering from neurological disorders require assistance, due to which they need home care services. According to the NHS, in the United Kingdom, research indicates that there are over 850,000 people who have dementia. One in 14 individuals aged 65 and above has dementia, and the disorder affects 1 in 6 people over the age of 80.

The number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer. It is expected that the number of people suffering from dementia in the United Kingdom will be over 1 million in 2025. Therefore,…