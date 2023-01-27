Europe Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.59 Bi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Europe Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Type, Dosage, Age, Application, and End User” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow from US$ 1,202.66 million in 2022 to US$ 1,598.81 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028.
Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection and can cause cervical, oropharyngeal cancer, and cancer of the vagina, vulva, penis, or anus. It also causes various diseases, such as anogenital warts and recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. HPVs have also been detected in lichen sclerosus, skin tags, seborrheic keratoses, epidermal cysts, actinic keratoses, and psoriatic plaques.
A significant burden of HPV-associated diseases is driving the market. In women, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer. In addition, as per the report, titled “Human Papillomavirus and Related Diseases Report-Europe,” in 2020, 8,449 women and 4,327 men had anal cancer in Europe. Such a high incidence rate of HPV-associated infections is favoring the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increase in Prevalence of HPV Associated Diseases
- Initiatives Taken by Health Organizations
Market Restraints
- High Cost of HPV Vaccines
Market Opportunities
- Growing Number of HPV Awareness Programs
Future Trends
- Advancements in HPV Diagnostics Tests
Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Segmentation
The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented based on type, dosage, age,…