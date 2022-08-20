European Championships 2022: Keely Hodgkinson claims 800m gold

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won her first major outdoor title as she claimed gold in the women’s 800m at the European Championships.

Hodgkinson, 20, moved to the front with 200m remaining and took victory in one minute 59.04 seconds in Munich.

It is a second European title for Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Hodgkinson, who won indoor 800m gold as a teenager in 2021.

Britain’s men’s 4x400m relay team also won gold while the women took bronze.

Alex Haydock-Wilson held on under pressure from France and Germany following legs by 400m champion Matt Hudson-Smith, Charles Dobson and Lewis Davey, as the men’s quartet triumphed in 2:59.35.

The women’s team – Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams and Nicole Yeargin – finished behind the Netherlands and Poland to make the podium.

There was a medal for Britain in every race on the track in Saturday’s evening session, as Elizabeth Bird later clinched bronze in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Albania’s Luiza Gega won gold in…