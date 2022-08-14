European Championships Munich 2022: Cox Erin Kennedy wins gold after most cancers analysis

Hosts: Munich Dates: 11-21 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.

Erin Kennedy helped Great Britain claim a dominant European Championship Para-rowing gold three months after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 30-year-old cox had had two rounds of chemotherapy when she was named in the squad for Munich.

Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ed Fuller and Ollie Stanhope defended their PR3 mixed coxed four title ahead of France and Germany.

“Today’s been really emotional for me,” a tearful Kennedy told BBC Sport.

“I’m really holding it together. I’m just really proud of the team. It’s a lot for me to take but it’s also a lot for them. They’ve picked me up every time.”

Britain finished the 2,000m course in 19.33 seconds clear of France in seven minutes 6.73 seconds.

Kennedy, who has won one Paralympic and two world titles, will now step away from the crew to continue her treatment.

She said leaving the…