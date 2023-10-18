European Cricket Championship: Jersey declare first win as Asa Tribe ton units up victory over Eire

Asa Tribe made his international 50-over debut for Jersey against Canada in a World Cup qualifier in March 2023

Asa Tribe’s knock of 122 kept Jersey’s European Cricket Championship hopes alive as the islanders beat an Ireland XI by 40 runs.

Tribe hit 14 sixes and seven fours in a 32-ball innings as Jersey made 199-5 in their 10 overs.

In reply, Tribe also took two wickets as Ireland made 159-6.

Jersey’s first win followed Tuesday’s seven-wicket loss to Germany and they remain bottom of the group with the top four sides making the knockout stages.

After starting the tournament with three defeats, Jersey must beat Italy and a Netherlands XI in their final games in Spain – and hope other results in the seven-team group go their way – to make the top four.

Having lost opener Patrick Gouge to the second ball of the day it looked as though it could be another bleak game for the islanders.

But Tribe – who has been Jersey’s standout player – showed why Glamorgan are keeping tabs on him as…