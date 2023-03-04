European Cricket League: Jersey champions Farmers attain Group B closing

Toby Britton’s bowling put Farmers in a strong position in their qualifier

Jersey champions Farmers reached the group final of the European Cricket League with an eight-wicket win over Danish champions Svanholm.

The islanders’ bowlers were superb as they dismissed the previously unbeaten Danes for 78 in their 10 overs, with young spinner Toby Britton taking 3-13.

Farmers slipped to 15-2 after three overs to fall behind the run rate.

Josh Lawrenson (28) and Asa Tribe (31) put on a 64 runs for the third wicket to win with two overs to spare.

Farmers will face either Svanholm or 2019 champions VOC Rotterdam later on Saturday with the winners taking the Group B title and progressing to finals week later this month.

Having been hit for six off his first two deliveries, Will Perchard recovered to claim the wickets of Svanholm openers Hamid Shah (14) and Musa Mahmood (8) in three balls to reduce them to 23-2.

Britton had not taken a wicket in previous games in the tournament but picked up two…