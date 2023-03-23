European Cricket League: Jersey champions Farmers crushed by CIYMS

Zak Tribe’s innings helped Farmers drag up their run-rate as they aim for a top-four finish

Jersey champions Farmers’ European Cricket League hopes hang in the balance after a 12-run defeat by unbeaten Irish side CIYMS in Spain.

Opener Jason van der Merwe hit a superb 70 off 30 balls as the Irish champions made 145-3 from their 10 overs.

In reply Farmers could only make 133-9, despite Zak Tribe’s 83 from 27 balls.

They face English side Hornchurch in their final group game later on Thursday knowing they must win if they are to reach the knockout stage.

Having won their group earlier this month Farmers face the other pool winners, as well as reigning champions Pak I Care Badelona from Spain.

They have won two of their five pool matches, beating French side Dreux and bottom-of-the-table Beveren from Belgium.

Van der Merwe and Chris Dougherty put on 89 for the first wicket in 6.1 overs, before Dougherty was caught and bowled by Nicolaj Damgaard for 36 off 17 balls.

Ben Calitz made 25 off…