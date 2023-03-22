European markets get well on a wild day for financial institution shares



Hong Kong/London

CNN

—



European markets ticked up Monday but bank stocks were mixed and volatile as investors assessed the significance of the near-collapse of Credit Suisse, one of the world’s most important financial institutions.

Europe’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 1%, while Germany’s DAX

(DAX) and France’s CAC 40

(CAC40) rose 1% and 1.4% respectively, recovering from losses earlier in the day. London’s bank-heavy FTSE 100

(UKX) was 0.8% higher.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, was 0.9% up. On Sunday, UBS

(UBS) agreed to take over rival Credit Suisse

(CS) in an emergency rescue deal. That was followed a few hours later by a coordinated move by major central banks to boost the flow…