European Tremendous League: Followers and golf equipment may be satisfied to again new plans, says organiser

We won’t stop ESL, but football is not for sale

Fans and clubs can be convinced to back new plans for a breakaway European competition, says the head of the organisation behind the new proposal.

In 2021, 12 teams signed up to the breakaway European Super League (ESL) designed to rival Uefa competitions.

On Thursday, the European Court of Justice ruled that banning clubs from joining the league was unlawful and the revamped ESL was outlined hours later.

However, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin mocked the new proposals.

Speaking in a news conference on Thursday, Ceferin said “football is not for sale” and that he looked forward to watching a two-team tournament.

“We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want,” he added.

The new proposal – put forward by A22, the organisation which backed the o riginal ESL – is for a league system which would include 64 men’s clubs and 32 women’s clubs.

A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart told BBC Sport the proposals had “evolved” from…