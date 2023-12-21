European Tremendous League: Uefa and Fifa guidelines banning breakaway league illegal, says court docket

Fans protested the plans for a breakaway European Super League when the news was released in 2021

Banning clubs from joining a European Super League was unlawful and Uefa and Fifa are “abusing a dominant position”, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

It had been claimed by the ESL and its backers, A22, that Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction clubs and players who joined the breakaway league.

A ruling on Thursday from Europe’s highest court found against the governing bodies.

However the court stated: “That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved”.

An initial report released last December by the ECJ said the rules of football’s European and world governing bodies were “compatible with EU competition law”.

However, the verdict will be seen as a blow to the authority of Uefa and Fifa and how they govern the game.

The report said that when new competitions are “potentially entering the market”…