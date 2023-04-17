Europe’s Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies – Annual Strategy Dossier 2023 – Ke… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Europe’s Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies – Annual Strategy Dossier – 2023 – Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Avenues and Market Outlook – Airbus, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Leonardo, Safran” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Defense Spending on a Historic High and Poised for Rapid, Medium-Term Growth:

Global Defense Spending has been on a clear upswing and is at a historic high now, having breached the $2 trillion threshold in 2021, led by the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order and the return of great power competition among leading geopolitical powers marked by sustained geopolitical instability, rising political tensions and conflicts.

The Russia–Ukraine war has been a watershed moment, or ‘Zeitenwende’, geopolitically having brought back the spectre of war over Europe back to life after almost 3 decades following Russia’s military resurgence and is showing no signs of abating even after heading into its second year. Russia’s looming threat and ongoing antics in Ukraine have effectively led to a renaissance in defense spending across Europe with surging defense budgets & overhaul of defense industrial base for the rapid production ramp-up required after decades of operating in the hibernation mode.

Revitalization of the European Defense Industrial Base Underway

The revitalization of the European defense industrial base is in full swing amid increasing threat perceptions from Russia, historic low inventory levels of munitions & missiles across NATO members following years of neglect, rapid shift in strategic defense posture across some nations and focus on preparedness with plans for replacement & modernization of ageing, cold-war era defense equipment which is likely to provide growth opportunities to European OEMs & their value chains going forward. Leapfrogging of technological capabilities is also very much there in the European agenda…