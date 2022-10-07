Eurovision names Liverpool as host metropolis for its 2023 Track Contest honoring Ukraine





The Beatles’ hometown of Liverpool, UK will be stepping in to host the festivities at the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest next May, the competition announced Friday.

Liverpool beat out close competitor Glasgow, Scotland for hosting duties for the 67th edition of the popular music contest, in which various countries in Europe and the Mediterranean region send a singer or group of performers to stage a national song that is then voted on.

While Eurovision is usually hosted in a city in the prior year’s winning country, this year’s victor Ukraine cannot host the upcoming show due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest this past May, amid a flood of goodwill extended toward the country in light of the war.

Show announcer and host Graham Norton also announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Congratulations…