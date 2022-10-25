Evaluation: Can Rishi Sunak finish the chaos and restore Britain’s credibility?



London

CNN

—



The rise of Rishi Sunak to the top job in British politics is remarkable. Just seven weeks ago he was comprehensively beaten by Liz Truss in the Conservative party’s leadership contest. Today, after emerging victorious in a leadership contest that was fast-tracked out of the wreckage of her short premiership, he is only an audience with King Charles III away from Downing Street.

Sunak will travel to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning for his audience with the King, after which he will become UK’s prime minister.

The man who served as Boris Johnson’s finance minister for two and a half years, only to resign and bring down Johnson’s government, now faces the unenviable task of picking up a reeling nation after Truss’s disastrous tenure.

He will do so, it’s fair to assume, by implementing the economic plan that he outlined during his failed…