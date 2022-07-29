Evaluation: China’s shadow is looming over the US this week

A version of this story appears in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.





China’s shadow over the United States has been especially noticeable this week.

And that was before the apparently tense phone call on Thursday lasting more than two hours, in which Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden that when it comes to Taiwan, “if you play with fire you get burned.”

A full-on diplomatic incident. Tensions are escalating over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, the island with 24 million people that China views as its own territory but which has long been a self-governing democracy.

Officials in the US have warned Pelosi of the risks of the trip, including pushing China further toward action against Taiwan.

It’s not yet clear when Pelosi will visit, or if…