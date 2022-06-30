Evaluation: China’s Xi Jinping introduced Hong Kong to heel. Now he is coming again to a metropolis remodeled

A riot policeman sprays pepper spray at a man as they disperse a crowd during a demonstration against “parallel traders” who buy goods in Hong Kong to resell in mainland China on Sunday, January 5.

Pro-democracy supporters hold placards as they take part in a New Year’s Day rally on Wednesday, January 1 in Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy supporters wave flags during a countdown party in Tsim Sha Tsui district on New Year’s Eve.

Police arrive to conduct a clearance operation in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on December 31.

Protesters take photos of a ‘Free HK’ light display at a gathering in the Central district of Hong Kong on December 30.

A man is detained by riot police during a demonstration in a shopping mall at Sheung Shui district on December 28.

A protester reacts after police fire tear gas to disperse bystanders in the Jordan district of Hong Kong, early on December 25.

People celebrating the holidays react to tear gas as police confront protesters on Christmas Eve.