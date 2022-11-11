Evaluation: Elon Musk’s Twitter faces its ‘Titanic’ second as executives and advertisers flee whereas trolls run rampant



New York

CNN Business

The world is watching the world’s richest man single-handedly destroy one of the world’s most powerful and important communication platforms, just weeks after acquiring it for $44 billion. And of course, the world is watching the dramatic spectacle unfold on — where else? — Twitter.

It’s hard to succinctly summarize the absolute chaos that has consumed Twitter over the last 12 hours as Elon Musk continues to wreak havoc on the Silicon Valley company. “It feels like the beginning of the end, honestly,” one recently laid-off Twitter employee said Thursday evening, describing the company as the “Titanic” with “everyone looking for lifeboats.”

Several of those employees, apparently, are top executives. Platformer scooped Thursday evening that Trust and Safety head Yoel Roth had resigned. Bloomberg reported that its advertising chief Robin Wheeler…