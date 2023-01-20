Evaluation: Jacinda Ardern’s resignation reveals burnout is actual — and it is nothing to be ashamed of





Burnout is real – and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. That’s the conclusion trailblazing New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern seems to have reached after almost six brutal years in office.

The soon-to-be-former prime minister, who announced her resignation Thursday, said the decision to stand down came during a reflective summer in the southern hemisphere. And with an election looming this October, she saw no need to prolong her departure.

“I had hoped that I would find what I needed to carry on over that period. But unfortunately, I haven’t, and I would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue,” she said.

On Sunday her Labour Party caucus will vote for a new leader and if all goes to plan she’ll be out of the job by February 7 – a rapid end to a stunning career for the former cashier at a fish and chip restaurant in the tiny New Zealand town of…