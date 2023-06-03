Evaxion’s AI technology identifies cancer vaccine targets associated with longer… – Press Release

The clinical trial of the personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 met its primary endpoints of safety and tolerability

Positive clinical responses were reported in 8 out of 12 EVX-01 treated patients

High-quality neoantigens, predicted by AI technology, were associated with longer progression-free survival

Strong vaccine-specific immune responses were induced in all 12 EVX-01 treated patients

Higher EVX-01 dose induced a stronger immune response and was associated with improved clinical outcome



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-powered immunotherapies, today presented promising clinical data from its EVX-01 Phase 1 dose escalation trial in metastatic melanoma at the 2023 ASCO annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

The Phase 1 trial successfully met primary endpoints for safety and tolerability of EVX-01 in metastatic melanoma patients and demonstrated positive clinical responses in 8 out of 12 (67%) treated patients. In addition, Evaxion’s proprietary AI technology PIONEER™ was able to identify high-quality cancer vaccine targets, so-called neoantigens, associated with longer progression-free survival.

“We are excited that our AI technology could effectively identify vaccine neoantigens associated with better clinical responses and longer progression-free survival. And the data suggest a treatment effect, with response rates nearly double of those observed in historical data for checkpoint inhibitors. Our findings in this study position us well to prospectively identify patients who will benefit from personalized cancer immunotherapy for our upcoming trials, potentially making the benefit for patients even greater,” said Per Norlén, Chief Executive Officer of Evaxion.

The study demonstrated the ability of the PIONEER™ platform to identify vaccine targets that are associated with improved patient outcomes….