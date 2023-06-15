Everest Medicines Appoints Dr. Mike Berry as Chief Technology Officer – Press Release

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952.HK, “Everest,” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Mike Berry has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. He has more than 30 years of industrial experience in advancing projects from pre-clinical development phase to commercial stage.

Dr. Berry brings extensive experience in development, scale-up and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including strong knowledge of international regulatory guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC). As the Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Berry will be responsible for all CMC activities at Everest while being in charge of the operations and management of the Company’s manufacturing facility in Jiashan, Zhejiang. This is an advanced facility built to meet global and Chinese GMP standards with an annual production capacity of 700 million doses of mRNA vaccines.

“Dr. Berry brings to Everest strong expertise and extensive experience in CMC and manufacturing that will help solidify our full industrial value chain,” said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. “Dr. Berry will enhance our self-discovery and manufacturing capabilities, and facilitate our transformation from a clinical-stage biotech to a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company.”

“I’m thrilled to join Everest to deliver important therapies that address diseases with critical unmet medical needs to patients in Greater China and other Asian countries,” said Dr. Berry. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise to develop and produce innovative drugs and vaccines at Everest through scalable, efficient and consistent manufacturing processes.”

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Berry was most recently Chief Technical Operations Officer for global operations at Clover…