Everstream Analytics Named to Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies Lis… – Press Release

Everstream ranks #3 in the data science category for its transformational global supply chain visibility and risk intelligence solution

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today was named to Fast Company‘s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies, including Everstream, are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. Everstream ranked number three in the data science category for its application of AI and predictive analytics to global supply chain risk. Everstream’s vast proprietary dataset helps leading brands including Google, Schneider Electric, Unilever and Campbell’s navigate risk and disruption, plus uncover operational and sustainability improvements within the supply chain.

“We are elated and humbled to be named to the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and grit of the entire Everstream team, who have worked tirelessly to advance our innovative approach to supply chain mapping and predictive risk intelligence. We will continue to set the world’s supply chain standard by delivering unrivaled visibility, insights and analytics that empower industry leaders to build more agile, resilient and sustainable supply chains worldwide.”

Recent innovations from Everstream include the release of Everstream Discover, the only multi-tier supply chain visibility solution integrated with an end-to-end risk management system. Discover’s deep insights and unsurpassed accuracy power Everstream’s expanded sustainability solutions to expose water, heat and commodity risks as well as human rights violations such as forced and child labor deep in supply chain sub-tiers. It also comes on the heels of a…