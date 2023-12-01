Everton make formal enchantment over 10-point deduction

Everton fans held anti-Premier League protests during Sunday’s game against Manchester United. The 3-0 defeat left the Toffees five points adrift of safety

Everton have appealed against the decision to dock them 10 Premier League points for financial rule breaches.

The Toffees were handed the punishment – the biggest in Premier League history – by an independent commission.

The club have lodged their appeal with the Premier League’s judicial panel, and an appeal board will now be appointed to hear the case.

The club admitted the breach but said they were “shocked and disappointed” at the severity of the punishment.

The appeal will be heard and concluded before the end of this season.

“Everton Football Club has today lodged with the chair of the Premier League’s judicial panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the club,” Everton said.

BBC Sport understands the club have not been told how the figure of 10 points was reached by the…