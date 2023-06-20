Every Day’s a Party When Everybody 1-2-Switch! Arrives for Nintendo Switch on Ju… – Press Release

The Upcoming Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Game Hosts Up to 100 Players at Once, Offering a Large Variety of Party Possibilities

Turn any gathering into a party full of multiplayer cheer when the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on June 30! This collection – featuring pick-up-and-play games tailor-made for group settings – invites you and your friends to play in a variety of ways, including games that allow up to 100 people to play in the same room for Smart Device mode. Learn more about the fun on the game page here.

The Everybody 1-2-Switch! game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on June 30. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is your chance to elevate your next friend hangout, birthday, family holiday gathering … or wherever else people in your life gather to have fun. Simply grab some Joy-Con controllers or compatible smart devices to play team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host Horace. Party sizes from 2-8 people in Joy-Con mode* or even up to 100 in Smart Device mode** (yes, 100 people, horses not included!) can enjoy the multiplayer excitement.

For a suggested retail price of just $29.99, Everybody 1-2-Switch! has a variety of games and party modes to match the mood of your festivities. In Everybody 1-2-Switch! you can: