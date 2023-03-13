Every little thing In all places All at As soon as: Actors behind Oscar finest image winner replicate on racism and represention in Hollywood

This feature is part of CNN Style’s series Hyphenated, which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States. This story was updated after the Academy Awards.

Throughout the awards season, the stars and creators of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have shared their personal experiences with racism and representation in Hollywood.

Many of them have noted how significant it is to receive this level of recognition in an industry that’s been historically hard to break into for non-White actors, and they’ve also shared how their lives as immigrants and children of immigrants have shaped their work.

The latest chapter unfolded on Sunday night, with a series of powerful acceptance speeches as the genre-bending movie won seven Oscars.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that that… dreams do come true,” Michelle Yeoh said after she made history as the first woman of…