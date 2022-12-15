Every thing it’s essential know concerning the FTX saga that unfolded at this time



New York

CNN

John J. Ray III, who made his name overseeing the liquidation of Enron in the early 2000s, is the man in charge of sifting through the rubble of FTX, the once-mighty cryptocurrency exchange — founded in 2019 and run into the ground by 2022 by Sam Bankman-Fried.

On Tuesday, Ray testified before the House Financial Services Committee, relaying what he could about the company he took over just four weeks ago. When a congressman asked Ray how his experience with FTX compares with Enron, Ray was quick to make the distinction clear:

“The crimes that were committed [at Enron] were highly orchestrated financial machinations by highly sophisticated people to keep transactions off balance sheets,” Ray told lawmakers. FTX, on the other hand, was “not sophisticated at all.”

“This is really old-fashioned embezzlement,” Ray continued. “This is just taking…