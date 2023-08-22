EVI Industries Announces Participation at Jefferies Industrials Conference – EVI… – Press Release

EVI Industries, Inc. EVI announced today that Chairman and CEO, Henry M. Nahmad will host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Jefferies sales representative.

EVI executes a buy-and-build strategy focused on long-term growth and shareholder value creation. During the last seven years, the Company has acquired 24 commercial laundry distributors and service providers in North America. Today, the Company operates from over 30 distribution locations in 19 states and exports to Latin America and the Caribbean from its Florida operations. The Company employs a vast sales and service organization that plans, designs, sells, installs, and maintains industrial, on premise, vended, and route laundries. The Company continues to thoughtfully execute its long-term growth strategy in and around the commercial laundry industry.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company’s robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides its customers with installation, maintenance, and repair services. The Company’s customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories to single or multiple units of equipment,…