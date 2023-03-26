Evidence Prime Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Rob… – Press Release

Evidence Prime, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for evidence-based decision-making, is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification. This prestigious accreditation is a testament to the company’s commitment to implementing the highest standards of information security and data protection for its clients, partners, and employees.

KRAKOW, Poland, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that sets out the requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). The certification demonstrates that a company has implemented a robust framework of policies, procedures, and controls designed to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access, disclosure, or compromise. Achieving ISO 27001 certification requires a rigorous, independent assessment by an accredited certification body.

The scope of Evidence Prime’s ISO 27001 certification covers all aspects of its operations, including software development, technical support, and hosting services. This comprehensive approach ensures that the company’s systems and processes are designed to identify, manage, and mitigate risks to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its clients’ information.

“Our team at Evidence Prime has always been dedicated to safeguarding our clients’ data and maintaining the trust they place in us,” said Pawel Kunstman, President of Evidence Prime. “Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest standards of information security management. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and will continue to prioritize the security and privacy of our customers’ data as we grow and innovate in the evidence-based decision-making industry.”

To maintain the ISO 27001 certification, Evidence Prime will undergo regular audits by an external certification body to ensure…