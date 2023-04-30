Evidence Prime Achieves Milestone with SOC-2 Type 2 Certification, Solidifying I… – Press Release

Evidence Prime, the leading provider of innovative AI-driven solutions for automating literature reviews, announced today that it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification on April 20, 2023.

KRAKÓW, Poland, April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — This certification is a testament to the company’s multi-year efforts and substantial investments in security and compliance, ensuring that its flagship Laser AI system is the most secure option for customers in the industry.

The SOC-2 Type 2 certification is an independent audit conducted by a certified public accounting firm, which assesses a company’s internal controls, security measures, and overall organizational compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria. The certification validates that Evidence Prime’s security protocols meet and exceed industry standards, providing clients with the confidence that their sensitive data is protected.

This latest achievement adds to the company’s portfolio of security certifications. Evidence Prime is the only organization in the literature review automation space to have earned the prestigious ISO 27001 certification, FedRAMP li-SaaS authorization, and now the SOC-2 Type 2 certification. The combination of these certifications sets Evidence Prime apart from its competitors and underscores its commitment to data security and privacy.

“Attaining the SOC-2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for Evidence Prime and a direct result of our ongoing commitment to security and compliance,” said Pawel Kunstman, President of Evidence Prime. “Our clients depend on us to protect their valuable data, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We are proud to have achieved this certification, and we will continue to invest in the highest levels of security to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The successful completion of the SOC-2 Type 2 audit demonstrates Evidence Prime’s…