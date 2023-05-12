Evie King Named 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® – Press Release

Evie King was named the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® for her outstanding commitment to the military community. Video of the awards ceremony is available here: https://www.youtube.com/live/Wqvb2q45SGU?feature=share.

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Evie King was named the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® for her outstanding commitment to the military community. Her extraordinary leadership and tireless advocacy for mental health support and the overall well-being of military spouses have earned her this esteemed honor. Video of the awards ceremony is available here: https://www.youtube.com/live/Wqvb2q45SGU?feature=share.

Nominated by her peers, King’s leadership is dedicated to bridging resource gaps and promoting inclusive mental health programs to ensure that all military spouses feel supported throughout their wellness journey.

As the child of two Army veterans and a military spouse for over a decade, King has gained invaluable insights into the needs and challenges our service members and their families face. As President of InDependent, an inclusive wellness community for military spouses, King’s advocacy has drawn attention to the overlooked mental health struggles of military spouses by providing opportunities for healthy decision-making and accessible wellness resources such as the Fuel the Homefront™ workshop. This program is designed for military families who want to learn how to shop for more affordable, healthy foods and maintain a climate of wellness in their homes to help reduce food insecurity among military families. A 2022 Military Family Advisory Network study found that 1 in 6 military and veteran families was experiencing food insecurity.

“We take immense pride in acknowledging Evie King’s exceptional commitment to our military community,” shared Lt. Gen. Stanley “Sid” E. Clarke III, USAF (Ret.), Chairman of Armed Forces Insurance. “Her unwavering dedication to advocating…