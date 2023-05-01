Evolve Recovery Center Announces in-network contract with Horizon Blue Cross Blu… – Press Release

Contract Provides More Access in NJ Communities to Residential Treatment Services and Behavioral Health Facilities

TOMS RIVER, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In its continuing effort to render treatment services more accessible and affordable, Evolve Recovery Center is proud to announce that its Toms River location is now a participating provider with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (“Horizon”) effective May 1, 2023.

Evolve will now provide in-network substance use disorder treatment services for Horizon commercial members at its state-of-the-art New Jersey facility.

“We are excited to be joining the Horizon commercial network to make our residential services more accessible to those in need,” said Stephanie Zitani, MS, LAC, LCA, Executive Director of Evolve Recovery Center. “Mental health and substance use disorders can be a complex and overwhelming challenge, but with the right support and resources, recovery is possible. At Evolve, we are committed to providing the help and support that individuals in our community need to overcome mental health and substance use disorders and build a foundation for lasting recovery.”

With a team of experienced professionals, its Toms River center provides the highest level of residential care to its clients, and the Horizon agreement enables Evolve to strengthen its strategic goal of going in-network with more insurers to provide services to even more individuals and families in New Jersey who are seeking help with substance use and co-occurring disorders while controlling patient costs.

“Joining Horizon’s network enables us to offer this innovative and affordable program to their commercial members, continuing our mission to bring treatment to patients where and when they need it, breaking down barriers to care and addressing access issues within our current healthcare system,” continued Ms. Zitani.

Horizon commercial members will now be covered for the full range of treatment services across the Praesum…