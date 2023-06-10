EvonSys Announces Four Pioneering Product Launches at PegaWorld iNspire, 2023 – Press Release

EvonSys, a silver sponsor in PegaWorld 2023, launches 4 apps for customers to leverage their pega investments.

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — EvonSys, a premier provider of low-code solutions, proudly unveils four innovative products – PeopleHCM, World Class UI for Pega® Constellation, Incentive and Promotions Management Solution for Manufacturing, and Simplified IT Service Management (ITSM) – at PegaWorld iNspire 2023, the annual conference of Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider empowering the world’s leading enterprises to Build for Change®. These state-of-the-art products aim to equip businesses with the ability to optimize operations, enhance user experience, and stimulate revenue growth.

“Our commitment to delivering top-notch software solutions that promote efficiency, productivity, and growth for our clients is exemplified by PeopleHCM, World-class UI for Pega Constellation, Incentive and Promotions Management Solutions for Manufacturing, and IT Service Management products that we are launching at PegaWorld,” said Punna Paramasivan, CTO of EvonSys.

“We are confident these products will redefine how businesses manage human capital, user interfaces, incentive planning, and IT service management, setting a new benchmark for the industry.”

PeopleHCM:

PeopleHCM is a robust Human Capital Management (HCM) software solution based on the Pega Platform, offering unparalleled adaptability and customization for organizations. With integrated automation and delegated access capabilities, PeopleHCM revolutionizes how businesses manage their workforce by delivering an all-inclusive suite of tools designed to streamline HR processes, boost productivity, and improve employee experiences. Key features of PeopleHCM include Time Sheet Management, Time Off Configuration, Expense Management, Recruitment Management, Onboarding & Offboarding, and Payroll Integration.

Ready-to-Deploy, World-Class UI for Pega Constellation:

Constellation UI is a set of…