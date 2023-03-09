EWA plan advantages from scrutiny, says street professional

Traffic congestion on Linford Pierson Highway (from Amplify Cayman video)

(CNS): The author of a report about the potential impact of the East-West Arterial extension on traffic congestion has stated that he has no vested interest in whether the road progresses. He also said that he did the work pro bono and was not directed to find any specific conclusions but to take an independent look. In the face of criticisms about the assessment undertaken for local activists, Amplify Cayman, Kevin Kay, a UK road planning expert, told CNS that the project would only benefit from additional scrutiny.

Kay based the report on open-source data provided by the National Roads Authority and his experience in the field. He drew a number of conclusions that could contribute to the public consultation process and said that his findings should be seen as contributing to a healthy debate.

“Whether or not people in favour of the scheme seek to voice their criticism is fine, but it does…