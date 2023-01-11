Ex-King Constantine II of Greece dies at 82





CNN

—



The former King of Greece, Constantine II, has died at the age of 82, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported on Tuesday.

According to CNN Greece, the former King had experienced serious health problems in the past few months and recently contracted coronavirus for the second time, which appeared to have significantly worsened his condition.

Constantine first tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2022, after being hospitalized with pneumonia the previous month, CNN Greece reported.

Constantine II was born in Psikhikó, near Athens, on June 2, 1940.

He spent World War II in exile in South Africa, returning to Greece in 1946. A year later, Constantine became crown prince when Greece’s King George II died and his brother, Paul – Constantine’s father – ascended the throne.

Constantine II became King when Paul died on March 6, 1964.