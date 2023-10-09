Ex-robber fights elimination after lifetime in Cayman : Cayman Information Service

WORC office on Mary Street

(CNS): A 38-year-old former inmate of HMP Northward who has lived here in the Cayman Islands since he was five years old is fighting the removal of his Caymanian status and possible deportation by the court. Brandon Liberal claims that both the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (IAT) and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board (CSPRB) made significant errors when considering his case.

Liberal was convicted in 2016 of stealing a safe containing over $100,000 from the former Treasure Island resort in 2012 and jailed for five years. At the time, he was already serving a jail sentence for an armed robbery of a courier van in the BritCay car park, also in 2012.

Since his release, he has not been convicted of any further crimes and is now the father of two children here. He is asking the court to give him back his Caymanian status on various grounds.

According to a lawsuit filed in the Grand Court last week, the CSPRB and then the IAT…