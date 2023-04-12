Exact Sciences Presents Advancements in Cancer Detection at American Association… – Press Release

Research from Exact Sciences’ multi-cancer early detection (MCED) program supports advanced imaging as an optimal and potentially more efficient strategy for identifying cancerous tumor location following a positive MCED test result 1



Exact Sciences presents preliminary data showing promise of molecular residual disease (MRD) detection technologies for detection of cancer recurrence post therapy2

MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Exact Sciences Corp. EXAS, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that it will present new data highlighting the company’s novel technology and approaches to early cancer detection at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, April 14-19, in Orlando, Florida.

“Our data show notable progress across our pipeline of cancer tests,” said Jorge Garces, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer.

Exact Sciences’ data presentations support its blood-based, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, initial data for the company’s molecular residual disease (MRD) technologies, strategies to improve colorectal cancer screening outcomes, and a study involving the OncoExTra™ test, which uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) to assess a tumor’s RNA and DNA to help inform treatment decisions.1-4

“Our data at AACR show notable progress across our pipeline of cancer tests, from screening to late-stage therapy selection,” said Jorge Garces, Ph.D., chief science officer, Exact Sciences. “The potential of MCED tests to detect many cancers from one blood draw is an incredible advancement for healthcare providers and their patients, and our data inform the optimal approach to identify where the cancer is located.”

Data presentations across Exact Sciences’ Screening and Precision Oncology portfolios at AACR 2023:

Poster #769: Evaluating the diagnostic burden of tumor localization strategies for multi-cancer early detection tests

Data embargoed until 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16

Authors:…