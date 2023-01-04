Excessive warmth in Europe smashes all-time information





The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent.

On New Year’s Day, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever: Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Denmark and Latvia, according to the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks extreme temperatures across the globe.

It’s “the most extreme heat wave in European history,” Herrera told CNN, based on how far above normal temperatures rose.

Cities that would often be covered in snow instead saw temperatures spike to levels usually seen in summer. “The real ‘monster’ part of this warm spell was December 31 to January 1,” Herrera told CNN.

On January 1, Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein, recorded a peak of 20 degrees…