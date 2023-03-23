Exclusive: Bone Grafts and Substitutes Industry Predicted to attain $4 Billion b… – Press Release

Portland, OR, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bone grafts and substitutes market generated $2.58 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.
Report coverage & details:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|$2.58 Billion
|Market Size in 2031
|$4.0 Billion
|CAGR
|4.5%
|No. of Pages in Report
|407
|Segments covered
|Type, Application, End User and Region
|Drivers
|
An increase in the number of spinal & joint construction surgeries & trauma cases
|A rise in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders
|Opportunities
|An increase in the geriatric population
|An increase in the prevalence of arthritic conditions in the elderly population
|
Restraints
|Expensive bone grafting and replacement procedures
|Limited reimbursement policies for bone graft and replacement procedures
Impact of Covid-19 on Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market:
- The outbreak of COVID-19 had disrupted workflows in the healthcare industry worldwide.
- A number of industries, including some parts of the healthcare industry, were temporarily forced to shut down due to the disease. The pandemic led to reduced patient visits at hospitals for preventive services like patient screening of diseases such as orthopedic disorders.
- The number of patient visits also significantly decreased during the lockdown. This resulted from medical procedures being postponed and orthopedic injuries being delayed…