Exclusive Offer Gives California Residents Spending Money for Holland America Li… – Press Release

Promotion for Alaska Cruisetours includes $150 combined credit per person for onboard spending, Denali Dollars and Dawson Dollars

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — It’s Yukon Heritage Day, and Holland America Line is celebrating the Canadian region with a special offer just for California residents. The exclusive promotion provides $150 per person bonus spending money when booking select 2023 Denali and Yukon Cruisetours. The $150 credit can be combined with Holland America Line’s current “Time of Your Life” wave offer that includes free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits — plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the “Have It All” premium package.

Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends the Alaska Cruisetours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada’s Yukon Territory. In 2023, a total of 16 Cruisetours are available, all featuring Denali National Park, and six different Cruisetour options include the Yukon extension. The bonus spending money promotion for guests who live in California runs through March 31, 2023.

“Our Alaska Cruisetours from Vancouver are easy access for Californians, and we’re excited to welcome more West Coast guests onboard to showcase the Holland America Line experience in the Yukon,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Holland America Line remains the only way to see both Alaska and the Yukon with a combined cruise and overland vacation. Now is the time to book and take advantage of the bonus spending money and ‘Time of Your Life’ promotions.”

With this offer, the first and second guests in a stateroom will each receive: