Executive Home Care Honors National Parents Day, Stresses Importance Of In-Home … – Press Release

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As National Parents Day approaches on July 25th, Executive Home Care, a nationally acclaimed leader in the home care industry, underscores the importance of in-home care for aging parents. As per the AARP, nearly 90% of seniors prefer to stay in their homes as they age, making in-home care a vital solution for families.

https://executivehomecare.com/. (PRNewsfoto/Executive Home Care)” alt=”As one of the nation’s leading in-home care provider, Executive Home Care is a trusted and reliable brand that provides exceptional home care service options and programs to clients in need. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for our clients by providing compassionate care and support in the comfort of their own homes. To learn more visit: https://executivehomecare.com/. (PRNewsfoto/Executive Home Care)”>



“National Parents Day is a perfect time to reflect on the care our parents may need as they age,” said Kevin Porter, Brand President of Executive Home Care. “In-home care services offer them the opportunity to age comfortably in their familiar surroundings, respecting their independence and dignity.”

According to a report by Genworth, the median annual cost of a private room in a nursing home is around $105,850. In contrast, in-home care can often provide more affordable, personalized, and flexible care solutions tailored to individual needs.

“In-home care isn’t just about cost-effectiveness,” Porter adds. “It’s about preserving the quality of life, maintaining a sense of familiarity, and providing personalized care that truly meets the needs of each individual.”

Executive Home Care, renowned for its compassionate and professional care services, offers a range of in-home care solutions, from personal care and homemaker services to companionship. These services aim to assist with daily activities, maintain personal hygiene, ensure…