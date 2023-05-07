Exelixis Announces Departure of Lance Willsey, M.D. From Board of Directors – Ex… – Press Release

Exelixis, Inc. EXEL (the “Company”) today announced that Lance Willsey, M.D. has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to resign from the Board, effective immediately. The Board recommends shareholders vote in favor of its remaining 10 director nominees and will not contest the election of Farallon Capital Management’s (“Farallon”) additional nominee, David Johnson, at the upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 31, 2023.

As previously announced, the Board nominated two of Farallon’s originally proposed candidates – Tomas Heyman and Robert Oliver – to replace two of its existing directors at the Annual Meeting. The Board is actively identifying, evaluating and interviewing candidates as part of its continued refreshment program, which includes a commitment to replacing two additional directors, one in each of the next two years, with two new independent directors. Following the upcoming Annual Meeting, five directors will have transitioned off the Board in the past three years, and four new independent directors will have been elected, including all of Farallon’s nominees.

The Board supports Dr. Willsey’s decision, which will end the need for Farallon to continue its proxy campaign. The Company is focused on advancing its mission to develop life-changing cancer therapies and build long-term shareholder value. Dr. Willsey’s decision to resign is in connection with a personal matter that occurred more than a decade ago. The Company engaged outside legal counsel at that time to review the matter and the Board at the time decided that no action was needed with respect to Dr. Willsey’s Board representation.

