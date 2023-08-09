EXPIRY OF EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD – Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) SVM SVM reports that, further to the Company’s news release of May 15, 2023, the exclusivity period entered into between Silvercorp and Celsius Resources Limited in the non-binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) announced on that date, which was subsequently extended, has expired effective July 31, 2023.

The two companies have not agreed on the terms of a definitive agreement in line with those contained in the Term Sheet and currently no negotiation is ongoing.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information

Lon Shaver

Vice President

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free: 1 (888) 224-1881

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER – FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategies”, “targets”, “goals”,…