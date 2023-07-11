Extra funds wanted to guard Take a look at cricket, develop ladies’s sport and scale back disparity – MCC

The current men’s Ashes series between England and Australia has been played out in front of sold-out crowds, but that is not always the case in Test matches involving other nations

More funds to protect the “sanctity” of Test cricket and to grow the women’s game are among proposals set out by the Marylebone Cricket Club’s world committee.

The committee of former and current players said intervention was needed to ensure finances were spread evenly across competing nations.

It also proposed a reduction in one-day matches to ease fixture congestion.

“It’s time for the global game to reset,” said chair Mike Gatting.

“Too often, member nations are finding themselves living hand to mouth with their cricketing operations, versus having a long-term, viable strategy in place that future-proofs the game in their country, both financially and in terms of participation.”

Based at Lord’s, which it owns, the MCC acts as custodian and arbiter of the game’s Laws, and of the Spirit of Cricket.

Its…