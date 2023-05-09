Extreme Creates First Networking Cloud Continuum Delivering Flexibility, Cloud S… – Press Release

ExtremeCloud Edge Simplifies Cloud Choice, Dramatically Boosts the One Network Experience

EXTREME CONNECT CONFERENCE – Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR, today introduced ExtremeCloud™ Edge, the industry’s first networking cloud continuum, providing customers with more choice and flexibility when it comes to running networking applications, including management, analytics and AI, from anywhere. ExtremeCloud Edge spans across public to private to edge cloud deployments and helps reduce the complexity and operating costs associated with managing a wide spectrum of cloud use cases. Extreme now provides customers with the flexibility to create the edge of their network, whenever and wherever they choose.

Enterprises have become significantly more distributed and increasing numbers of users at the edge have grown reliant on bandwidth-heavy and latency-sensitive applications. Because of this, organizations need a seamless and cost-effective way to push networking applications like cloud management, analytics and AI to the edge. As the industry’s only solution to support multiple deployment scenarios, ExtremeCloud Edge is a computing platform hosted at the network edge that unifies management of networking applications and enables customers to deploy ExtremeCloud applications, such as ExtremeCloud IQ, CoPilot and SD-WAN, across the entire cloud spectrum – from private cloud all the way to the edge.

ExtremeCloud Edge eliminates cloud sovereignty concerns and improves network performance by bringing computing power closer to the user, enabling organizations to manage all cloud deployment types from within a single application. This helps customers meet security demands like data sovereignty, boosts the user experience with high bandwidth and low latency performance and reduces costs often associated with complex cloud deployments.

ExtremeCloud Edge will be available summer 2023 for select partners and includes Extreme applications including ExtremeCloud IQ,…