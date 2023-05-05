EY Announces Frank Ravndal of HAVI as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest … – Press Release

Chicago, IL May 05, 2023 –(PR.com)– Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Frank Ravndal, CEO of HAVI, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Frank was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I am honored to be considered for this award, but this award is about so much more than me. It’s about HAVI, our values, our performance, the customers we are privileged to serve, and most of all, our amazing global team of talented people. To me, entrepreneurial spirit is about having a growth mindset and then ensuring we have the right strategy, people, and structure to drive and deliver that growth. I consider myself privileged to work alongside such talented people, and I could not be prouder of the transformation and growth our HAVI team has achieved in my time here,” Frank shared.

HAVI is a global privately-owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries, and ultimately, people with the products they love. With over 45 years of experience, HAVI has established itself as a trusted partner to more than 300 brands around the globe. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HAVI and its business units operate in more than 100 countries with a workforce of over 10,000 employees.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 21, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth…