EY Announces Todd Schonherz of American Oncology Network, LLC as an Entrepreneur… – Press Release

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Florida Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.



Schonherz was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I am beyond honored to be considered a finalist for this prestigious award and have a platform to bring awareness to our AON mission of closing the cancer care gap so that every patient has access to the care they need to fight their cancer,” said Schonherz.

AON was founded in 2018 and is one of the fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices delivering local access to quality and affordable cancer care. Many community practices face significant challenges and financial pressures that lead to them either closing or being acquired by hospitals or other healthcare systems.

AON’s model safeguards the long-term sustainability of community oncology practices by addressing the triple aim of healthcare which in turn ensures patients continue to have access to high-quality, cost-effective care that is close to where they live and work. Since its inception, the company operates 76 sites of service in 17 states plus the District of Columbia.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 8, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most…