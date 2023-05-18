Eyelash Extension Market size to grow by USD 569.8 million from 2022 to 2027; Gr… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the eyelash extension market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 569.8 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth in the worker population has strengthened their purchasing power, in turn spurring the purchase of eye makeup products and increasing the demand for eyelash extensions.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

acelashes.com- The company offers eyelash extension such as Acelashes 0.05, Acelashes 0.03, and Acelashes 0.04.

babillashes.com- The company offers eyelash extension such as Silk, Mink, and Camellia eyelash extensions.

bellalash.com- The company offers eyelash extension such as Crystallized Fans 500 Collection, and Crystallized Fans 200 Collection.

