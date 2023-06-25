Eyewear Market size is set to grow by USD 76 billion from 2022-2027. The increas… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The eyewear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 76 billion. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Eyewear Market Insights –

: 15+, Including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bespoke Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision Spa, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Essilor Luxottica SA, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., JINS Eyewear US Inc., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group Spa, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TEK Optical Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vision Express UK Ltd., and Vision Service Plan among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: distribution channel (offline and online), product (eyeglasses, sunglass, and contact lenses), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Eyewear market – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bespoke Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision Spa, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Essilor Luxottica SA, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., JINS Eyewear US Inc., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group Spa, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TEK Optical Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vision Express UK Ltd., and Vision Service Plan.

