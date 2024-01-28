FA Cup: Manchester United keep away from upset with win at Newport County

Antony’s finish at Newport was his first goal of the season

Manchester United survived a real FA Cup fourth-round scare at Newport County before finally seeing off the League Two side’s brave attempt at a giant-killing.

United made a flying start and looked to have wrapped the tie up when smooth finishes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo gave them a 2-0 lead inside 13 minutes.

Alejandro Garnacho also hit the woodwork as United dominated but the team 73 places beneath them on the league ladder, roared on by passionate Welsh followers inside a packed Rodney Parade, staged a stirring fightback.

Bryn Morris’ long-range effort glanced off Lisandro Martinez’s head past United’s debutant keeper Altay Bayindir after 36 minutes before Rodney Parade was rocking and Newport started to dream of causing a sensation two minutes after the break.

Adam Lewis’ cross allowed Will Evans to steal in ahead of Raphael Varane to put Newport level as the hordes of ‘The Amber Army’ celebrated wildly.

United…